Three Panthers Selected in UFL Draft
On Wednesday, three members of the Carolina Panthers were selected in the 2024 UFL Draft. These players will remain with Carolina, but the team that drafted these players will have the rights to them if/when they are released.
WR Jalen Coker
Round 4, Pick 1: Memphis Showboats
Coker signed as an undrafted free agent with Carolina shortly after this year's draft. Many expected him to be selected in the sixth or seventh round of the draft and somehow slipped through. In 2023, Coker caught 59 passes for 1,040 yards and 15 touchdowns.
DL Popo Aumavae
Round 4, Pick 3
Team: Arlington Renegades
Aumavae recorded 3.5 sacks in limited action as a sophomore in 2019, but failed to turn it up a notch as far as pass rushing is concerned. He did notch three sacks this past season, but finished the year with just 18 tackles. He'll likely stick around for a good portion of training camp and preseason, but he's a long shot to make the roster.
C Andrew Raym
Round 6, Pick 1
Team: Memphis Showboats
Raym appeared in 43 career games while at the University of Oklahoma, starting 29 of them. He allowed three sacks on his 469 pass-blocking plays, earning him a spot on All-Big 12 Second Team. He is the only true center currently on the Panthers' roster.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Jake Delhomme Expects 'Geno Smith-Like Leap' from Bryce Young
Will D.J. Wonnum Be a Bust for the Panthers?