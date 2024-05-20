Three Storylines to Watch as Panthers Begin OTAs
Today marks the start of OTAs for the Carolina Panthers and I'll be on hand to get a look at the first practice with the whole gang together. Below are a few things I'll have my eyes on.
X Marks the Spot
You knew I couldn't write this article without a mention of first-round wide receiver Xavier Legette, right? I mean, come on. If this kid ends up being a hit, the Panthers' offense has a chance to be a fun product to watch for years to come, assuming the guy throwing him the football, Bryce Young, works out too. I'm interested to see what then initial chemistry between the two looks like, providing a glimpse of what's to come. It's not going to be perfect right out of the gate, but I have a hunch we'll see these two hook up quite a bit, sparking excitement for the fall.
Also, I'm curious as to how Canales will deploy Legette. Does he stick him to one side of the field? One position? Or does he bounce him around? From everything we've heard, it seems like he'll go all over the place, but how much? Do they want to make him a chess piece or eventually have him settle in as the Z? Obviously, I won't be able to report this but it will give myself and others in attendance an idea of what their plan is for him in year one.
Roll Call
Kicker Eddy Pineiro, linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, and cornerback Troy Hill did not participate in the first stage of the voluntary offseason program, so I'll be interested to see whether or not they show for OTAs, which are also voluntary.
I'd expect Chaisson and Hill to be there since Chaisson just signed here, so there's really no reason why he'd be "holding out" and Hill has carved himself out a role as the team's nickel. However, Hill is 32 so he may just wait until mandatory minicamp to resurface.
Piniero is the one I'm most curious about. The Panthers signed Harrison Mevis, an undrafted free agent out of Missouri who is expected to compete for the job. With a new special teams coordinator in place, Pineiro and the Panthers may see things differently. I don't see why Pineiro wouldn't stick around, but you never know.
Corner Help?
Dan Morgan did a marvelous job this offseason addressing several of the Panthers needs. He reconfigured the offensive line, added weapons for Bryce Young at wide receiver, running back, and tight end, and filled some holes on defense. But he didn't check all of the boxes though, and when you're a team coming off a 2-15 campaign it's nearly impossible to fix everything in one offseason.
Cornerback is still a sore spot on paper. Dane Jackson does have some starting experience, but I think it would be wise to add some competition to the room even if it's not Stephon Gilmore. And at this point, a reunion with the Rock Hill native is feeling unlikely. Bringing in another player worthy of competing for a starting spot may not happen until training camp/preseason comes around, so for now, this is Dane Jackson's chance to plant his foot into the ground and claim that job.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Carolina Panthers Breakout Candidates for 2024
Which UDFAs Have the Best Chance to Make the Panthers' Roster?