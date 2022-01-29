Skip to main content

BREAKING: Tom Brady Makes Decision on Retirement

Arguably the greatest player in the history of the game calls it a career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will retire from football, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Brady spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots and helped build a dynasty alongside Bill Belichick, winning six Super Bowls with the organization. During his time with the Pats, Brady threw for 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns, and 179 interceptions.

In 2020, Brady stunned the NFL world by hitting free agency and electing to sign with the Buccaneers. In his first year with the team, he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, becoming the first team to ever play in a Super Bowl in which they hosted.

Brady's accomplishments:

15X Pro Bowler

3X All-Pro

7X Super Bowl Champion

5X Super Bowl MVP

2009 AP Comeback Player of the Year

