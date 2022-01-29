Skip to main content

Tom Brady's Agent Comments on Retirement Reports

Is Tom Brady actually retiring?

Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football. This doesn't come to as much of a surprise as speculation about a possible retirement began to swirl the day of Tampa's playoff game against the LA Rams last Sunday.

Just one day after losing to the Rams in the playoffs, Brady discussed the possibility on his 'Let's Go' podcast.

"I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next. It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."

Shortly after Schefter's report surfaced, Brady's agent, Don Yee, released a statement saying that Brady has not made a decision at this time. Several media members in the Tampa Bay area have also reported that Brady has not informed the Buccaneers of his decision.

