Updated Carolina Panthers depth chart going into Week 2 matchup vs. Chargers
Things couldn't have gone worse for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, falling 47-10 to the New Orleans Saints. To make matters worse, they'll have to figure things out defensively without their best player, Derrick Brown who is out for the remainder of the season with a torn meniscus.
Tuesday evening, the Panthers released their updated depth chart for this week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
OFFENSE
QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear
WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, David Moore
WR: Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo
TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders
TE: Jordan Matthews, Messiah Swinson
LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman
LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala
C: Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym
RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston
RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman
DEFENSE
DE: Jayden Peevy
DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman
DE: A’Shawn Robinson, LeBryan Ray
OLB: Jadeveon Clowney
LB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus
LB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Jon Rhattigan
OLB: D.J. Johnson, Eku Leota
CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Tariq Castro-Fields
CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew
S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr.
S: Jordan Fuller, Jammie Robinson
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Eddy Pineiro
P: Johnny Hekker
LS: JJ Jansen
KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers coach Dave Canales’ odd take on Bryce Young’s atrocious debut
NFL fans prefer Panthers great Greg Olsen over Tom Brady’s analysis
Dave Canales offers injury update on Panthers DT Derrick Brown
Julius Peppers offers perspective after brutal Panthers Week 1 loss