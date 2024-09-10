All Panthers

Updated Carolina Panthers depth chart going into Week 2 matchup vs. Chargers

A new two-deep for the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

Things couldn't have gone worse for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, falling 47-10 to the New Orleans Saints. To make matters worse, they'll have to figure things out defensively without their best player, Derrick Brown who is out for the remainder of the season with a torn meniscus.

Tuesday evening, the Panthers released their updated depth chart for this week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

OFFENSE

QB: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear

WR: Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, David Moore

WR: Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo

TE: Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders

TE: Jordan Matthews, Messiah Swinson

LT: Ikem Ekwonu, Yosh Nijman

LG: Damien Lewis, Chandler Zavala

C: Austin Corbett, Brady Christensen, Andrew Raym

RG: Robert Hunt, Jarrett Kingston

RT: Taylor Moton, Yosh Nijman

DEFENSE

DE: Jayden Peevy

DT: Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman

DE: A’Shawn Robinson, LeBryan Ray

OLB: Jadeveon Clowney

LB: Shaq Thompson, Claudin Cherelus

LB: Josey Jewell, Trevin Wallace, Jon Rhattigan

OLB: D.J. Johnson, Eku Leota

CB: Jaycee Horn, Troy Hill, Tariq Castro-Fields

CB: Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew

S: Xavier Woods, Nick Scott, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

S: Jordan Fuller, Jammie Robinson

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Eddy Pineiro

P: Johnny Hekker

LS: JJ Jansen

KR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

PR: Raheem Blackshear, David Moore

