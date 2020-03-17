AllPanthers
Updated Trade Destinations for Cam Newton

Schuyler Callihan

Early Tuesday morning, the Panthers granted permission to Cam Newton and his agency to seek a trade. This doesn’t come as a huge surprise as the whole “moving forward” with Newton pitch didn’t sell very well. So, with Newton officially on the table, where will he go? Here are five trade destinations we see for the Panthers quarterback. 

1. Chicago Bears

This appears to be the best fit for Cam Newton and would benefit both the Panthers and Bears well. Chicago seems to be "up in the air" on whether or not Mitch Trubisky is a face of the franchise type of guy. The Bears have a lot of talent on their roster and could be a few pieces away from being serious contender in the NFC.

2. New England Patriots

Obviously this makes a ton of sense now for the Patriots now that Tom Brady announced his decision to leave the organization. The Patriots need to find the heir apparent to Brady and although they may want to start over with a young quarterback in the draft, acquiring Newton would keep them in contention for a Super Bowl. 

3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have officially moved on from Philip Rivers and although all signs seem to point toward them drafting Justin Herbert, they could still go after Newton. Los Angeles would be a great fit for Newton and it would allow Herbert or any other young quarterback to sit and learn.

4. Washington Redskins

It seems that the Redskins aren’t very confident in Dwayne Haskins as the future and with Ron Rivera now in D.C., this makes total sense. A reunion with Rivera in Washington would boost the Redskins chances of making the playoffs dramatically. 

5. Miami Dolphins

Surprisingly, the Fins have been aggressive early and free agency and are making moves that a contender would make. They’ve recently signed CB Byron Jones, OL Ereck Flowers, LB Kyle Van Noy and DE Shaq Lawson. Miami may not want to acquire an aging veteran quarterback, but with their recent moves, I wouldn’t rule it out. 

