Veteran Pass Rusher Kemoko Turay to Workout for Panthers
Training camp just began, but the Carolina Panthers are wasting no time when it comes to trying to improve the roster, particularly on defense. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are planning to bring in veteran pass rusher Kemoko Turay in for a workout.
The former second round selection of the Indianapolis Colts back in 2018 hasn't quite lived up to expectations throughout his career, but could be a solid depth piece for Carolina who is currently monitoring the hip injury of D.J. Wonnum.
In four years with the Colts, Turay tallied 33 tackles, 29 QB hits, 12 sacks, seven tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Early on in his second year, he suffered a broken ankle that required surgery and forced him to miss the remainder of the season. In 2022, he signed on with the San Francisco 49ers, but found himself buried on the depth chart appearing in just three games and picking up just one tackle. After bouncing back and forth from the Niners' practice squad and active roster, he landed with the Atlanta Falcons in training camp last season, but was part of the team's final round of cuts and did not appear in a game anywhere.
