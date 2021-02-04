WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Responds to Panthers QB Trade Rumors

Christian McCaffrey made a guest appearance on ESPN's First Take for Super Bowl week. As the highest paid NFL running back ever and the most important weapon on Carolina's offense, McCaffrey's input on a potential trade for Deshaun Watson is highly valuable. His opinions could alter the entire offense if he really wanted to use his influence. However, it seems as though he doesn't want to be involved with any of that. Here's what McCaffrey said on First Take:

Based on what was said here, McCaffrey is entirely focused on what he needs to do in order to make himself and his team better. His main concerns are producing on the football field and continuing to be an altruistic leader within his community off the field. Roster changes are more of a concern to new GM Scott Fitterer, who has been quite vocal about the adjustments he would like to see within the organization.

In his interview with SI, McCaffrey showed a tremendous amount of respect for Bridgewater and admired his toughness in the three games they played with each other. It appears as though his respect for his veteran quarterback won't change, regardless of how the roster changes over the next few months. It's not like McCaffrey would ever publicly denounce his teammate anyways. He usually responds to media questions with class and high-level professionalism.

As the Panthers' offseason continues, it will be interesting to see how McCaffrey reacts to the offense having a potentially different look, but his work ethic and loyalty to the Panthers organization will probably remain unchanged. He will do his job while Scott Fitterer does his.

