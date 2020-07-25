AllPanthers
WATCH: Efe Obada Throwing Some Haymakers

Schuyler Callihan

As we near the start of the 2020 season, players have been finding creative ways to stay in shape with most gyms across the country being unavailable due to the pandemic.

Recently, Panthers defensive end Efe Obada posted a video on Twitter getting some punches in with a set of boxing gloves. 

Boxing is something several players across the league do to stay in shape and is a great way for them to get a cardio workout in. Needless to say, Obada looks like one guy you don't want to mess with. He appears to be in great shape and is ready for the challenges that await him this season.

In 16 games in 2019, Obada finished with 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, and four QB hits.

What kind of season are you expecting from Efe Obada in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

