WATCH: Panthers to Give Inside Look Behind Luke Kuechly's Retirement

This off-season has been extremely difficult for Panthers fans. Seeing the departure of tight end Greg Olsen, head coach Ron Rivera, trade rumors surrounding Cam Newton and most surprisingly, Luke Kuechly deciding to retire at the age of 28 have not been easy for fans to stomach.

Last month, Kuechly sat down in front of the camera and delivered a very emotional, powerful and moving video announcing his retirement. Tonight the team will release an episode called "Unmasked" at 8 p.m. to show the behind the scenes of the announcement and what all went into the decision.

With Kuechly's retirement, Carolina will now look to Shaq Thompson to carry the Panthers defense. Last season, Thompson finished 30th in the NFL in total tackles and has seen his numbers increase each year he has been in the league.

