WATCH: WR Robby Anderson Arrives at Panthers Minicamp

The biggest storyline out of the Panthers' OTAs was the absence of wide receiver Robby Anderson. He was the only big name that was not in attendance for OTAs which sparked some controversy.

All along, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that it wasn't a concern and that he believed Anderson would show up for minicamp. "I have no reason to believe that anybody is not [going to show up]. My whole thing with everything is just, I'm coaching whoever is here so I have no reason to believe that anybody will not be here."

Tuesday morning, the Panthers posted a video on Twitter of Anderson riding in with some teammates on the golf cart.

Anderson is entering the final year of his two-year contract that he signed with the Panthers last offseason. He caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns during his first season in Charlotte.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Steve Smith Sr. to Join Panthers Broadcast Booth

Sam Darnold Unsure on COVID-19 Vaccine

Ranking the NFC South's Head Coaches

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.