WATCH: WR Robby Anderson Arrives at Panthers Minicamp

Robby Anderson is officially back in the building in Carolina.
The biggest storyline out of the Panthers' OTAs was the absence of wide receiver Robby Anderson. He was the only big name that was not in attendance for OTAs which sparked some controversy. 

All along, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that it wasn't a concern and that he believed Anderson would show up for minicamp. "I have no reason to believe that anybody is not [going to show up]. My whole thing with everything is just, I'm coaching whoever is here so I have no reason to believe that anybody will not be here."

Tuesday morning, the Panthers posted a video on Twitter of Anderson riding in with some teammates on the golf cart.

Anderson is entering the final year of his two-year contract that he signed with the Panthers last offseason. He caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns during his first season in Charlotte.

