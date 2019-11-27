Week 13: Wednesday Practice / Injury Report

Greg Little wasn't at practice Wednesday, about 72 hours after injuring an ankle during Carolina's 34-31 loss at New Orleans.

The rookie offensive tackle, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has been limited to only four games this season. He missed the first two games of the season after getting a concussion in the preseason. Little was concussed again during Carolina's Week 4 win at Houston and was out until the Panthers' Week 11 defeat to Atlanta.

Ross Cockrell was a full participant at practice after missing the last two games because of a quad injury.

Shaq Thompson, Gerald McCoy, Eric Reid and Jordan Scarlett also didn't practice because of either knee or ankle issues.