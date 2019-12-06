Week 14: Thursday Practice/Injury Report

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen missed practice for the second straight day as he continues to make his way through the NFL's concussion protocol.

Olsen was concussed during Sunday's loss to Washington. His status for Sunday's game at Atlanta will be evaluated Friday. if he's not cleared to play, it would mark Olsen's first absence this season.

Olsen began his career by playing full 16-game schedules for nine straight years before a broken foot benched him for an extended stretch in 2017. He missed seven games last season -- including the final four games -- after he ruptured the plantar fascia in his right foot.

Greg Little also missed practice for the second straight day because of a high ankle sprain, increasing the likelihood that the rookie offensive lineman misses his 10th game this season.

A second-round pick out of Ole Miss, Little has been limited to only four games this season. He missed the first two games of the season after getting a concussion in the preseason. Little was concussed again during Carolina's Week 4 win at Houston and was out until the Panthers' Week 11 defeat to Atlanta. His most recent injury occurred last month during Carolina's 34-31 loss at New Orleans.

Offensive lineman Taylor Moton (knee) and lineback Shaq Thompson (ankle) were limited in practice Thursday.