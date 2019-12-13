Week 15: Final Practice/Injury Report

The Carolina Panthers will be without veteran tight end Greg Olsen for Sunday’s game with the Seattle Seahawks.

Olsen remained in the NFL’s mandates concussion protocol on Friday, meaning he’s yet to he cleared to play. He missed last week's loss at Atlanta because of a concussion he suffered during a Week 13 loss to Washington. A three-time Pro Bowl tight end, Olsen has 48 receptions for 552 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 12 games this season.

His absence last week marked the third straight year in which he's missed action due to injury after beginning his career with a run of durability. Olsen played full 16-game schedules for nine straight years before a broken foot benched him for an extended stretch in 2017. He missed seven games last season -- including the final four games -- after he ruptured the plantar fascia in his right foot.

Offensive tackle Greg Little has also been ruled out after not practicing all week. A second-round pick out of Ole Miss, Little has been limited to only four games this season. He missed the first two games of the season after getting a concussion in the preseason. Little was concussed again during Carolina's Week 4 win at Houston and was out until the Panthers' Week 11 defeat to Atlanta. His most recent injury occurred last month during Carolina's 34-31 loss at New Orleans.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes has also been ruled out to play against Seattle because of a knee injury he sustained against Atlanta.

Defensive end Mario Addison missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a chest injury, but was a limited participant on Friday. He's listed as questionable.