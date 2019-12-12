Week 15: Wednesday Practice/Injury Report

The Carolina Panthers say Greg Olsen is still in the league's mandated concussion protocol, yet the veteran tight end was on the practice field Wednesday as a limited participant.

Olsen missed last week's loss at Atlanta because of a concussion he suffered during a Week 13 loss to Washington.A three-time Pro Bowl tight end, Olsen has 48 receptions for 552 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 12 games this season.

His absence last week marked the third straight year in which he's missed action due to injury after beginning his career with a run of durability. Olsen played full 16-game schedules for nine straight years before a broken foot benched him for an extended stretch in 2017. He missed seven games last season -- including the final four games -- after he ruptured the plantar fascia in his right foot.

Greg Little also missed practice Wednesday as he continues to battle an ankle injury.

A second-round pick out of Ole Miss, Little has been limited to only four games this season. He missed the first two games of the season after getting a concussion in the preseason. Little was concussed again during Carolina's Week 4 win at Houston and was out until the Panthers' Week 11 defeat to Atlanta. His most recent injury occurred last month during Carolina's 34-31 loss at New Orleans.

Defensive end Marquis Haynes and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy also missed practice on Wednesday. Each has a knee injury.