What Bryce Young said to the Panthers following heartbreaking walk-off loss to Chiefs

Bryce Young addressed the team after a crushing defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Zach Roberts

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) talks to running back Jonathon Brooks (24) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers lost a nail-biter to the Kansas City Chiefs despite a brilliant performance from Bryce Young. They fell on a walk-off field goal as time expired after tying the game shortly after the two-minute warning. Despite this effectively functioning as a moral victory, that did not satisfy Young.

The second-year player reportedly held a brief team meeting in which he addressed his teammates and the frustrating defeat. The Panthers may now be 3-8, but they aren't expecting losses right now. Here's what Young's teammates revealed about the meeting.

Adam Thielen, Chuba Hubbard reveal Bryce Young's words after loss

After the game, Chuba Hubbard admitted that it's fairly rare for Bryce Young to publicly address the team, saying he "doesn't really count the times he's talked," before adding, "Like I said, he's a great leader... I'm going to keep what was said in-house, but he said the right things."

Adam Thielen provided a little more insider information, but he didn't divulge quotes from the second-year player. Thielen said, "Just confidence in this team and confidence in where we're going and who we proved that we can be... Basically just emphasizing that we could have had that if we would've just finished some of those plays or get one more stop."

Both players agreed that Young said the right things to his teammates after a disappointing loss. The second-year player arguably went toe to toe with the greatest QB in the sport right now in Patrick Mahomes, but the team as a whole fell three points short of their goal.

Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

