What happened last time the Panthers faced Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?
This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will come to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers. It is not often that these two teams match up, which may be to the Panthers' benefit lately. Since 2018, when Mahomes first started, the Panthers have been the NFL's worst team, and the Chiefs have been its best.
The last time these two teams faced off was in 2020. The two teams looked very different, but Mahomes was still the quarterback. He dominated the Panthers en route to a 33-31 win with 372 yards and four touchdowns. Travis Kelce had 10 catches for 159 yards.
The Panthers offense held its own, with Teddy Bridgewater posting 310 yards and two touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey added 69 yards and a score on the ground, too. His touchdown closed the gap to two points with just under two minutes left, but the Panthers didn't have enough time.
Kicker Joey Slye attempted what would have been the longest field goal in NFL history: 67 yards. He missed well to the right, though it was an impossible task. The Panthers opted not to try a Hail Mary, but this kick was as "Hail Mary" as it gets.
