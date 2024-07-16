Will D.J. Wonnum Be a Bust for the Panthers?
After losing Brian Burns in a trade with the New York Giants, the Carolina Panthers had a little work to do in free agency to make up for the void Burns left behind.
Dan Morgan went out and signed Jadeveon Clowney, D.J. Wonnum, and K'Lavon Chaisson which not only helps replace Burns' production, but gives them more options off the edge than they've had in recent years.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report isn't buying the hype of Wonnum, however, labeling him as the Panthers' biggest bust of the 2024 season.
"Twice in four seasons with Minnesota, DJ Wonnum notched eight sacks. That upside looks good, but it also happened opposite Danielle Hunter. Wonnum doesn't have that luxury in Carolina, which generated the NFL's fewest pressures in 2023 and traded Brian Burns this offseason."
Clowney won't come to Carolina with a ton of pressure because he's already proven a lot in this league. Wonnum will be the one everyone has their eyes on and while I can understand the hesitation of him being a No. 1 pass rusher on an NFL defense, he'll have a defensive line made up of Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, and A'Shawn Robinson. Sure, Carolina doesn't have a Danielle Hunter on the roster, but Minnesota doesn't have anything close to Derrick Brown either.
Wonnum has spent most of the offseason still working his way back from a quad injury, so it may take a little while before the Panthers can see what he brings at full strength.
