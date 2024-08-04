Xavier Legette Exits Practice with Lower Leg Injury
Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette was seen leaving practice sitting in the front seat of a cart Sunday morning. He exited about halfway through, but details of exactly what happened have not been disclosed.
Head coach Dave Canales provided a small update on the matter following practice.
“It’s something in his lower leg. I don’t want to get into any details. We’re just going to evaluate him this afternoon as a precaution and then we’ll go from there. I’ll have more information for you guys.”
Legette got out to a slow start in camp, but has really started to come along, showing flashes of the player they hope he ultimately becomes. The Panthers are already beat up at tight end with injuries to three of their top four options - Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas, and Stephen Sullivan. The last thing the Panthers can afford to have is injuries over at receiver, particularly at the top of the depth chart.
The Panthers traded up into the final pick of the first round to select Legette after a stellar senior year at South Carolina. Last season, he caught 71 passes for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns.
