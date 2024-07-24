Xavier Legette Not Happy After First Day of Practice
Usually, the first day of training camp brings a lot of joy and smiles across players faces, happy to be back doing what they love. While that's how rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette started today, his mood completely flipped at practice's end.
“Training camp started pretty slow for me," Legette told reporters. "I feel like it wasn’t my best, but we got time to continue to make it better. I feel like I wasn’t really attention to detail today, so I need to buy-in on that. I get upset with myself about things like that when I feel like I didn’t have the best day and didn’t leave everything out there on the field.”
When asked what exactly he was upset and frustrated about he replied, “Just having more catches today. I didn’t have any today and mainly just like getting open a little better than what I was and using my hands.”
Legette's struggles weren't noticeable to the naked eye. It was more of him being hard on himself and holding himself accountable, which is something you don't see rookies do publicly at the very start of training camp. You better believe come tomorrow morning, Legette will have an extra pep in his step, looking to have a much different vibe when the final horn at practice sounds.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Canales Dives Into Plans for the Panthers Upgraded Receiving Options
Panthers to Work Out Two Veteran Edge Rushers
Dan Morgan Gives Interesting Answer to Question About 2024 Expectations