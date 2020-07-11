AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Yetur Gross-Matos Discusses His Virtual Offseason

Jason Hewitt

Second round draft pick Yetur Gross-Matos has been learning about the new defense through virtual meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the increasing number of cases in America and continued social distancing protocols, it is not safe for the team to meet in person yet. 

Despite the adverse circumstances, the newly drafted defensive end has been able to effectively learn more about the defense and his new teammates. He discussed this unique experience in an interview via the Panthers' website.

"(It) was meeting after meeting after meeting. I think what they did a lot was they gave us a lot of tools and a lot of information," Gross-Matos said. "I think it was really sharing a lot of what it takes to be a successful team and a successful player in the NFL."

Gross-Matos talked about the learning process along with the similarities and differences between what he learned at Penn State and what he's learning now.

"I think it's a different type of learning style," he said. "Obviously, it's me getting used to learning different terminology and kind of unlearning what you learned before. And I think they ask you to learn a lot more at this level."

Gross-Matos implied that the information he's learning would have been extremely useful back at Penn State, but it should make him a much better player now.

"(I'm) kind of thinking back like, 'Man if I had known this in college,' I feel like I would've been able to do so much more. So there's been a lot of learning going on."

He is also getting to learn more about his teammates and their tendencies, despite the fact that they are only communicating remotely.

"You see little peeks of people's personality come out," Gross-Matos said. "There are some people who talk and then other people who don't really talk a lot. So getting with those guys in person would be different and more helpful in making those relationships."

Gross-Matos will be looking forward to getting back on the field soon. The Panthers will report to Charlotte in under two weeks, where they will be preparing for the upcoming season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Roundtable: Will Carolina Draft Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields in 2021?

Could the Panthers be in position to draft a quarterback in 2021?

Schuyler Callihan

by

allenmason16

53 Men: RB Mike Davis Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers RB Mike Davis will have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers RB Reggie Bonnafon will have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

KenB1956

Teddy Bridgewater Favored to Throw More TDs than Cam Newton

Oddsmakers favor Carolina's new starting quarterback to throw more passing TDs than their former MVP Cam Newton in 2020.

Jack Duffy

by

Yodasgrandma

Is Russell Okung Just Bridging the Gap to Greg Little?

Is Greg Little the future at left tackle for the Panthers?

Schuyler Callihan

If Bridgewater Struggles, Then What?

What will the Panthers do if Teddy Bridgewater has a down year?

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey can have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Dennis Daley Provides Depth For Panthers O-Line

The second-year lineman started nine games last year

Jason Hewitt

National Media Continues to Offer Bridgewater High Praise

Bridgewater was recently lauded for his electric personality and immense leadership that he will bring to Carolina in 2020.

Jack Duffy

by

RFH958

53 Men: QB Will Grier Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers QB Will Grier could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan