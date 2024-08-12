Panthers among teams with best chance of going from worst to first, per NFL analyst
Three weeks from Thursday the 2024 NFL season will begin when the Baltimore Ravens visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to kickoff the regular season schedule. Three days later, the Carolina Panthers start their own campaign, visiting the division rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Each new seasons comes with surprise twists and turns that pretty much nobody sees coming. Every year there are always 2-3 teams around the league who end up far better than expected, and there are a handful of reasons to think the Panthers might be one of them in 2024.
Finishing with the worst record in the league once again and picking number one overall in next year's draft is definitely a possibility, but if Bryce Young starts to deliver on the potential that made him a top overall pick this team could make a light-year leap forward this coming season. At least one analyst thinks they could even go from worst to first and win the NFC South.
Specifically, Dan Pizzuta at the 33rd Team has given the Panthers the third-best chances in the league to go from worst to first this year.
To do that they'll likely have to get past the Atlanta Falcons, who look like the division's best team on paper now that they've added two big upgrades to their quarterback room.
We know Carolina's underrated defense is going to do its part and the Panthers have added some legitimate weapons at the skill positions, which should inspire some hope for genuine improvement. If there's an x-factor not named Bryce Young, it's probably the Panthers offensive line.
On paper it should be a good unit, because it's certainly expensive. No NFL team is spending more on their offensive line this season, after all. If that money hasn't gone to waste and the Panthers actually field one of the best OL units in the league, it will give Young a great chance to develop and lift the ceiling for this team's win total significantly.
However, if that front line ends up being the same trash that got Young sacked 62 times last year and lost them a league-high 477 yards another fourth-place finish is probably in the cards.
