ESPN NFL analyst breaks down what Panthers QB Bryce Young needs to work on most
When rookie Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked to evaluate Bryce Young's 2024 debut earlier this week, he said Young had good footwork but missed some throws. It was a perplexing answer, especially because many of Young's misses were the direct result of some pretty poor footwork. It wasn't issues just navigating the pocket, either. Even the way Young's feet moved on his dropbacks was imprecise and set him up for failure.
Here's ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky breaking down Young's dropbacks on one of his most crtiical misses last week against the New Orleans Saints.
Dan Orlovsky on Bryce Young
This wasn't a great rep from left tackle Ickey Ekwonu, but the rest of the offensive line had a pretty strong game overall. Unfortunately, that was just about the only unit that looked sharp for the Panthers.
Young was the worst of it, but everything from the special teams unit to all three levels of the defense just looked extremely poorly-coached in Week 1. Canales will need to turn that around or he may be another one-and-done as Carolina's head coach.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers injuries: Taylor Moton, Jadeveon Clowney status for Week 2
Micah Parsons isn’t ready to write off Bryce Young after one game
Thomas Davis asks Dave Canales what his message is for Young
Panthers WRs coach can’t understand Xavier Legette’s accent either