Cameron Jordan shares a sharp take on Bryce Young's rookie season with Mina Kimes
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been terrorizing the Carolina Panthers for 13 years now. The eight-time Pro Bowler has appeared in over 200 games in his career, including 26 against Carolina. In those NFC South matchups Jordan has racked up 13.5 sacks, 22 quarterback hits and 20 tackles for a loss. While he's made a career of antagonizing their quarterbacks, it seems Jordan is willing to defend a Panthers quarterback when the situation calls for it.
In addition to being a great defender, Jordan also knows ball, as he demonstrates in this clip talking to ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes about Bryce Young's rookie season. Watch.
As Jordan alluded to, the Panthers went out of their way to upgrade that offensive line this offseason, spending a ton of money in free agency to bring in Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt at guard. Whether that money was well spent or another infamous "missed opportunity" for this franchise remains to be seen.
