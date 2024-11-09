NFL fines Panthers safety Xavier Woods for hit that landed Saints WR Chris Olave on IR
In last week's win over the New Orleans Saints a pair of Carolina Panthers safeties were flagged for hits on defenseless receivers. The biggest deal was of course Xavier Woods' scary high hit on wide receiver Chris Olave, which appeared to have immediately knocked him out. As expected, Woods has earned a fine from the league office for his efforts. According to The Athletic Panthers beat reporter Joe Person, Woods has been fined $16,883 for the hit.
In Woods' defense Olave should have never been asked to make that catch on what was literally a hospital ball by Saints quarterback Derek Carr. Afterwards, Woods claimed that he was aiming for the shoulder. but has a lot of similar penalties and this one wound up putting Olave out for the year. We just learned earliertoday that New Orleans has placed him on the injured reserve list.
In related news, Person also reports that safety Demani Richardson was also fined for a hit on a defenseless Saints receiver. He only got hit up for $4,463, though. Richardson has been a surprise bright spot for Carolina's defense the last couple of weeks, leading the team in tackles against the Saints and the Broncos.
