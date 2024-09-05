NFL analyst says Panthers don't need a huge push to sign a veteran starter
The 2024 NFL season finally kicks off tonight when the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the always-dangerous Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. The Carolina Panthers will begin their schedule on Sunday afternoon when they visit the division rival New Orleans Saints.
Even though the front office has been aggressive all offseason addressing their needs, the Panthers still have a roster with a lot of holes to fill going into Week 1. The most concerning void right now is the edge rotation, which currently consists of Jadeveon Clowney and a bunch of question marks. It got even thinner this week when the team released K'Lavon Chaisson to save cap space (around $2 million).
Good news: that move plus yesterday's restructures of right tackle Taylor Moton and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle puts Carolina back in black as far as the salary cap is concerned. According to Over the Cap, they now have around $5.9 million in cap room for 2024.
That should give them just enough room to bring in a starter opposite Clowney, and it seems like an obvious move - at least on paper. Not everyone agrees, though. According to Bleacher Report, the Panthers don't need to rush to sign a veteran starter.
B/R: Panthers don't need huge push for a starter:
"The Panthers aren't in a spot where they'll be a serious playoff contender, so there shouldn't be a huge push to add a veteran starter and fill a hole. Also, the front office made six waiver claims last week, the most in the league, so the club has already injected more young talent into the roster."
We'll have to agree to disagree on that point. The simple fact is they need to add more pass rush help, otherwise opponents may be able to get away with doubling both Clowney and Derrick Brown, effectively rendering Carolina's pressure game nil.
Unfortunately, at this late point in the NFL calendar their options are limited. At the moment the three biggest names on the market at edge are Yannick Ngakoue, Charles Harris and Randy Gregory.
