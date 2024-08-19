6 NFL free agents who could fill the Carolina Panthers' current need at cornerback
The Carolina Panthers have a few clear roster holes that will need addressing at some point this year, if they're going to be competitive. Specifically, they could use more firepower at wide receiver, more pass-rushing prowess along the edge, and especially more depth on the back end of their defense at cornerback.
That last situation got even worse this past week when projected starter Dane Jackson suffered what head coach Dave Canales described as a significant hamstring injury, and he's expected to be out at least for the next six weeks. That means they'll need to sign somebody to replace him at least for the interim, and they have already struck out on their first choice.
Yesterday we learned from an ESPN report that Carolina made an offer to re-sign their former Pro-Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore. However, the Minnesota Vikings made a better one, and that's where he signed. Let's see what other fish are in the ocean at the moment. Here are six free agent cornerbacks who might be able to help while Jackson is out.
J.C. Jackson
- Age : 28
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 198 pounds
- Experience: 6 years
Adoree' Jackson
- Age: 28
- Height: 5-foot-11
- Weight: 185 pounds
- Experience: 7 years
Jalen Mills
- Age: 30
- Height: 6-foot-0
- Weight: 200 pounds
- Experience: 8 years
Ahkello Witherspoon
- Age: 29
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 195 pounds
- Experience: 7 years
Patrick Peterson
- Age: 34
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 201 pounds
- Experience: 13 years
Xavien Howard
- Age: 31
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 203 pounds
- Experience: 8 years
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Cam Newton feels betrayed by former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera
Carolina Panthers 2024 rookie report card after Week 2 of the preseason
Panthers outbid by Vikings for former All-Pro CB after Dane Jackson injury
Trevin Wallace has been watching film of 2 legendary Panthers linebackers