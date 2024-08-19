All Panthers

6 NFL free agents who could fill the Carolina Panthers' current need at cornerback

The Carolina Panthers need help at cornerback and they struck out on their first choice.

Dec 3, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (29) reacts after his play against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at Gillette Stadium.
Dec 3, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (29) reacts after his play against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
The Carolina Panthers have a few clear roster holes that will need addressing at some point this year, if they're going to be competitive. Specifically, they could use more firepower at wide receiver, more pass-rushing prowess along the edge, and especially more depth on the back end of their defense at cornerback.

That last situation got even worse this past week when projected starter Dane Jackson suffered what head coach Dave Canales described as a significant hamstring injury, and he's expected to be out at least for the next six weeks. That means they'll need to sign somebody to replace him at least for the interim, and they have already struck out on their first choice.

Yesterday we learned from an ESPN report that Carolina made an offer to re-sign their former Pro-Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore. However, the Minnesota Vikings made a better one, and that's where he signed. Let's see what other fish are in the ocean at the moment. Here are six free agent cornerbacks who might be able to help while Jackson is out.

J.C. Jackson

J.C. Jackson
Inglewood, CA, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 - Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass from Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) at SoFi Stadium. / (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

- Age : 28

- Height: 6-foot-1

- Weight: 198 pounds

- Experience: 6 years

Adoree' Jackson

Adoree' Jackson
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 27: Cornerback Adoree' Jackson #22 of the New York Giants during training camp at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 27, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. / (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

- Age: 28

- Height: 5-foot-11

- Weight: 185 pounds

- Experience: 7 years

Jalen Mills

Jalen Mills
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 09: Cornerback Jalen Mills #31 of the Philadelphia Eagles stretches during a timeout in the third quarter of the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 09, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. / (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

- Age: 30

- Height: 6-foot-0

- Weight: 200 pounds

- Experience: 8 years

Ahkello Witherspoon

Ahkello Witherspoon
INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 21: Ahkello Witherspoon #44 of the Los Angeles Rams defends during an NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on December 21, 2023 in Inglewood, California. / (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

- Age: 29

- Height: 6-foot-2

- Weight: 195 pounds

- Experience: 7 years

Patrick Peterson

Ahkello Witherspoon
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 31: Patrick Peterson #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after beating the Seattle Seahawks 30-23 at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. / (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

- Age: 34

- Height: 6-foot-1

- Weight: 201 pounds

- Experience: 13 years

Xavien Howard

Xavien Howard
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: \mm25#2 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field during player introductions prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Cowboys 22-20. / (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

- Age: 31

- Height: 6-foot-1

- Weight: 203 pounds

- Experience: 8 years

Tim Weaver

