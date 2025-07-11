NFL insider predicts Panthers division crown with one major caveat
With the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game (Chargers vs. Lions) roughly three weeks away, NFL predictions from all corners continue to roll in. That includes NFL Network analyst Adam Rank, who had a surprising call when it came to the NFC South.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have captured the top spot in that division four consecutive years dating back to 2021. In fact, they are the only NFC South team to reach the playoffs over that span. Rank has gone out on a limb a bit and has a team dethroning the explosive Buccaneers.
“If Rank’s forecast comes true,” said Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire, “then the Panthers would clinch their first winning season since 2017 and their first division title since 2015. They'd also break a seven-year playoff drought, which currently stands as the longest such streak in franchise history. Each of those seven seasons has come under owner David Tepper, who purchased the team back in 2018. Carolina has gone a combined 36-80 over that span.”
Now there’s certainly been some buzz this offseason when it comes to Dave Canales’s team, which won four of its final nine games in 2024 after a 1-7 start. Led by general manager Dan Morgan, the team was very proactive in free agency—especially when it came to addressing one of the worst NFL defenses in recent memory.
Rank has Canales’s club losing at Jacksonville in Week 1, then rebounding to win four of their next six games. He then predicts that the team will drop five of its next six contests. With a 5-7 record after 12 outings, the Panthers will embark on a four-game winning streak. Despite a loss at Tampa Bay in Week 18, Carolina will finish 9-8 and grab its first NFC South title since the Super Bowl 50 season of 2015.
That prediciton would be about right given the recent record of this division. The Bucs have won the NFC South with an 8-9, 9-8, and 10-7 record, respectively, since 2022.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
PFF defensive line rankings has Panthers’ unit in shockingly low spot
Panthers youngster goes from ‘bust’ to most-promising building block
Panthers tight end depth chart is wide open- and that’s not a good thing
Viral Jalen Hurts meme resurrects bad takes on Cam Newton, SB50 loss