Panthers players fighting for a roster spot who helped themselves vs. Bills
The Carolina Panthers finished their 2024 preseason campaign with a win on the road today over the Buffalo Bills, 31-26. Here are four players who are battling for a spot on the initial 53-man roster that gave themselves a better chance to make it with good performances today.
QB Jack Plummer
After Bryce Young's blistering touchdown drive to open the game we thought we'd seen all the offensive fireworks that were in store for the day. Undrafted rookie quarterback Jack Plummer had other ideas, though. Plummer came out swinging against Buffalo and didn't stop until the game was over. He ended the day 21/29 for 278 yards, two touchdowns, no picks and a 125 passer rating. If the Panthers are carrying a third quarterback this year, Plummer just won the job.
WR Jalen Coker
Tight end Jesper Horsted led the team in receiving yards (63) but the most-impressive pass catcher on the field for Carolina was undrafted rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker. He caught all three of his targets from Plummer, totaling 55 yards and one touchdown that he made look easy.
RB Mike Boone
Jaden Shirden got a lot more carries, but Mike Boone was the team's best rusher of the day. He totaled 20 yards and a touchdown on just four carries. His vision, balance and blocking all looked good in his time on the field.
WR/KR/PR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Few players battling for a spot on the roster needed a strong performance more than ISM, who came through both on offense and special teams. As a receiver he posted two catches and 11 yards, but was far more dynamic as a returner, totaling 46 yards on one kickoff return and 27 yards on two punt return attempts.
