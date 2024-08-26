NFL analyst breaks down Bryce Young's strong touchdown drive vs. Bills
The preseason is finally over and in 10 days the 2024 NFL regular season will begin when the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens. The Carolina Panthers are pretty far down on the power rankings ladder compared to those two heavyweight contenders. However, for the first time in several years Carolina fans have legitimate reasons to be excited.
This offseason the Panthers went out of their way to make life easier on former number one overall draft pick Bryce Young out of Alabama after a brutal rookie year. First, they hired a quarterback-friendly head coach, then they upgraded their wide receiver corps, then they splurged in free agency to improve their offensive line and finally they picked the top running back prospect in the draft.
According to all accounts, Young has been showing signs of real development this offseason. Seeing is believing, though and in Saturday's preseason win over the Buffalo Bills fans at least got to see some of that improvement on the field. Here's NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger breaking down Bryce Young's touchdown drive against Buffalo.
It's only one drive - but as tight end Jordan Matthews reminded the media a couple weeks ago, nobody wins a Heisman by accident. We're betting that Young is going to be just fine at this level.
