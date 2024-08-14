Panthers get 3 positive injury updates, 1 bad one on day before joint practice with Jets
The Carolina Panthers won't face any stiffer challenge this preseason than their current one. Tomorrow they will be holding a joint practice with the New York Jets, then they will face them on Saturday evening in their second preseason game of the year.
The bad news is the Panthers are outmatched at just about every single position on the field. Their stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown may give the Jets' interior offensive line some trouble at the line of scrimmage, but it's difficult to come up with any other matchups where they should be favored on paper, as the Jets are loaded everywhere it matters for the modern game and Carolina is, well, not.
The good news the team has gotten a few positive injury updates heading into their first practice of the week. First, backup quarterback Andy Dalton has returned to action after missing the last few weeks with a minor quad injury.
With Dalton out and Bryce Young being kept under wraps, the Panthers starting undrafted rookie Jack Plummer in last week's preseason game against the New England Patriots, and it didn't go well.
Also, left guard Damien Lewis has returned after missing the last three practices. He had been out with an excused absence for a family matter.
Carolina played the backup offensive line against the Patriots, and they were just as bad as Plummer. Getting Lewis back in the lineup will give them a better chance against a lethal Jets interior, headlined by superstar Quinnen Wiliams - who is arguably the best interior defensive lineman in the league now that Aaron Donald is retired.
On a brighter note, linebacker Shaq Thompson is also a full participant today. However, the team has already suffered one injury at practice. That would be cornerback Dane Jackson, who had to be carted off the field.
We will share an update on Jackson's condition as soon as we know more.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Where the Carolina Panthers rank in fantasy football for 2024 season
Dave Canales joins rookie talent show, gets team singing Bob Marley
Panthers vet Jordan Matthews on what Bryce Young needs the most
Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly announces a new career path