Carolina Panthers lose another critical defensive component for remainder of season
The Carolina Panthers' defense has suffered yet another devastating, season-ending injury to one of their key components. Three weeks ago today we learned that superstar defensive tackle Derrick Brown would be out for the rest of the 2024 campaign with a torn meniscus. Now we've just received word that off-ball linebacker Shaq Thompson is also done for the season after suffering torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
This latest bad news for the Panthers' defense comes via a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, who broke the news just a few minutes ago on Twitter.
NFL Network on Shaq Thompson injury
It's particularly unfortunate news for Thompson, who also suffered a season-ending injury early on in 2023. Thompson was also in the middle of a strong game, and he wound up posting the highest Pro Football Focus grade for Carolina's defense this week.
For now, Thompson's spot in the lineup will go to rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace who was a preseason standout. Wallace reportedly took over the defensive play-calling duties yesterday after Thompson was knocked out of the game.
