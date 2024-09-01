Panthers' home places low in NFL stadium rankings again, but changes are coming
The home of the Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium has received a relatively low ranking from The Athletic, which ranked all 30 stadiums around the NFL going into the 2024 season. They came in at number 22 on The Athletic's list, which was the same ranking from last year.
The good news is that help is on the way. The venue will soon begetting some upgrades via the $800 million the Charlotte City Council recently ok'd for renovations. Here's some of the details about what's coming to Bank of America Stadium, according to The Athletic's Panthers beat reporter, Joe Person.
"The aforementioned renovations will include a state-of-the-art sound system, scoreboards and LED boards, updated bathrooms, faster escalators and new seats throughout the stadium. There are also plans to create gathering spaces outside the stadium and turn a section of the upper deck into a “social patio” with views of Charlotte’s skyline."
The venue opened in September, 1996. That makes it the eighth-oldest stadium used by an NFL team.
