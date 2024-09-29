What the Panthers had to say after their loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals
Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers came close to upsetting Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals today, but they just couldn't get the job done, falling 34-24 at home. We've already broken down some winners and losers and initial thoughts after the game. Dalton has earned both good grades and high praise for his work today, while the flailing defense has earned some finger-wagging.
Now, let's hear what a few Panthers players and head coach Dave Canales had to say after the game, both to the media and to their competition.
Andy Dalton to Joe Burrow
Austin Corbett on failed first drive
Jaycee Horn on a different vibe
Dave Canales on Xavier Legette's drops
Diontae Johnson on a different energy
Dave Canales on the failed fake punt
Xavier Legette on his first touchdown
It seems the consensus is that they're happy just to be competitive again with Andy Dalton leading the way. While they're 1500% better than Weeks 1-2, they're still pretty far down the ladder, especially on defense. You can't blame Bryce Young for that part.
