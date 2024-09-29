Panthers vs Bengals: Predictions, latest odds, what to watch for, injury updates for NFL Week 4 matchup
The Carolina Panthers will play the fourth game on their 2024 regular season schedule today, hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. Let's review everything we know about this matchup, beginning with the latest injury updates for both teams.
Panthers injuries
Carolina's best work thus far this season has been in the trenches, specifically the offensive line. However, the Panthers may be done a couple of key starters today. Left guard Damien Lewis has already been ruled out with an elbow injury. Meanwhile, right guard Robert Hunt (the team's MVP so far) was a late addition to the injury report. He's listed as questionable with a hip issue. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson has a groin injury and is also questionable, as is defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson (knee). Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (foot) has been ruled out for the second straight week. The team's top defender Derrick Brown is on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints.
Bengals injuries
Cincinnati has its own issues on the defensive interior. Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) has been ruled out and B.J. Hill (hamstring) is listed as doubtful. Right tackle Trent Brown is out both this week and for the season after suffering a knee injury Monday night. Tight end Tanner Hudson and safety Daijahn Anthony are listed as questionable. Quarterback Joe Burrow is also on the injury report but he was a full participant at practice all week and is expected to play through his wrist issue all season.
Latest odds
According to the latest odds at Draft Kings Sportsbook, the Bengals are five-point favorites even though they're playing on the road. Cincinnati is certainly the more-desperate team coming into this matchup. The Bengals have started the year 0-3, but that does not reflect what they're capable of. They took the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs down to the wire in Week 2, losing by just one point. They also lost by one possession each to New England and Washington. The Panthers are coming off their first victory of the season. However, it came against a Las Vegas Raiders team that looks to be one of the worst in the league this year. Therefore, the odds make sense.
What to watch for
The biggest story for the Panthers right now is their dramatic change at quarterback. With Bryce Young watching from the sidelines, long-time veteran Andy Dalton had an incredible game last week, setting a new standard for QB play this season. Dalton may be far past his prime, but he also looked pretty-damn-good in his one start last year against the Seattle Seahawks. It's possible that Dalton is having a late-career renaissance, similar to what Geno Smith has gone through the last few years. If Dalton can put up another strong line today, it'll be another good indicator that's happening.
Panthers vs. Bengals prediction
At some point the standings say what your team is, but that's not the case this early in the season, and not for this particular Bengals team. Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's offense looked incredibly sharp in their Monday night shootout against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders. Meanwhile, their defense looked pretty hopeless. If we're in for another shootout today, the Bengals simply have more weapons than the Panthers do, especially at wide receiver. Cincinnati 33, Carolina 30.
