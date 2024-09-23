NFL Week 4 odds: Panthers big underdogs vs Bengals despite highly-promising first win
The Carolina Panthers just had their most promising game in years, blowing out the Las Vegas Raiders on the road by a score of 36-22. It wasn't just an explosive improvement at the quarterback position that got them there, either. Carolina's offseason splurges on the offensive line and at wide receiver bore some sweet, juicy fruit in the win, with wide receiver Diontae Johnson going off for a game-high 122 yards and a touchdown and the Panthers' upgraded offensive line blocking extremely well for the third-straight game.
Nevertheless, the oddmakers seem to think that this team will turn back into a pumpkin next week. According to Draft Kings Sportsbook, the Panthers are 5.5 underdogs for their Week 4 matchup at home with the Cincinnati Bengals.
We'll get a sneak preview tonight when Joe Burrow and the Bengals host the Washington Commanders, hoping to break out of an 0-2 start. It will be interesting to see how and if the line changes depending on how they play tonight.
