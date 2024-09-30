NFL Week 5 power rankings: Panthers only slip 1 spot after home loss to Bengals
The Carolina Panthers lost by 10 points to the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday. And yet, in the locker room afterward you might have assumed that they had taken the reigningSuper Bowl champions down to the wire and only lost by a last-second field goal. Afterwards, Jaycee Horn spoke of a different vibe in the locker room, while Diontae Johnson called it a different feeling.
It's called confidence, and it's something that these Panthers had been missing for far too long. With one of the league's best offensive lines protecting a suddenly-strong backfield of Andy Dalton and Chuba Hubbard, these Panthers believe they can at least hang with anybody around the NFL. That will give them a much better chance to beat their opponents going forward.
This team is clearly far different from the one we saw in Weeks 1-2, and that's reflected in this week's power rankings from Vinnie Iyet at The Sporting News. Despite the loss, the Panthers only slipped one spot, down from 27 to 28.
The Sporting News on 1-3 Panthers
"Andy Dalton and Chuba Hubbard have given the offense much-needed pop under Dave Canales, but it's difficult to make up for a depleted defense when facing an explosive team like the Bengals. They unfortunately will get a good look at Caleb Williams in Chicago next week with Bryce Young on the bench."
The oddsmakers have the Bears favored by four at home, but we have a distinct feeling it's not going to go down that way. Right now it looks like this Panthers team could surprise a lot of people, especially NFL teams that aren't already contenders.
