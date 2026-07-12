Panthers Listed Among Best Fits for Former Pro Bowler Amid Cornerback Concern

While the Carolina Panthers have a top-notch duo on the boundary at cornerback, the jury is still out on the slot.

In 2025, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were an elite combo and there is nothing to suggest they won't be again this coming season.

The concern in Carolina's cornerbacks room comes in the slot, where Corey Thornton showed promise in his limited chances before suffering a season-ending injury last season.

Fast forward to 2026 and Thornton is back, healthy and was one of the bigger standouts during the spring, putting him in line to return to his slot duties.

While that's all well and good, one analyst thinks the Panthers would be wise to sign a veteran in free agency.

Panthers listed among best fits for Kenny Moore

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodie believes the Panthers would be a great fit for free-agent cornerback Kenny Moore.

"If the Panthers are ready to take the next step from a fun playoff surprise to true playoff-caliber team, they can't afford to let cornerback be a potential weak spot," Woodie wrote.

A former Pro Bowler, Moore was cut loose by the Indianapolis Colts earlier this offseason after requesting a trade.

The reason for Moore's request appears to stem from two things: a poor scheme fit and the Colts being bullish on second-year cornerback Justin Walley.

Why Kenny Moore makes sense for Panthers

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As promising as Thornton looked last season, the former undrafted free-agent signing is far from proven. Rolling with Thornton no doubt amounts to a roll of the dice for Carolina.

Moore is a different story. The former Pro Bowler is an established slot cornerback after eight years in the NFL and adding him to the Panthers' secondary could give Carolina a nightmare of a trio for opposing offenses to deal with.

The veteran saw some struggles in 2022 and 2023 but has been able to bounce back and play better the past two seasons, giving up completion rates of 63.5% and 62% and passer ratings of 83.6 and 87.8 when targeted.

Moore is also a major plus against the run. The 30-year-old posted a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 84.4 last season, good enough for the fifth-best among cornerbacks.

It's clear the Panthers think highly of Thornton, so chances are they are going to stick with him. But if Carolina wants to leave nothing to chance, signing Moore makes sense.