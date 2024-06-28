Panther Profile: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette's Stats, Info & 2024 Outlook
The Carolina Panthers made a trade in 2023 with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. After getting his feet wet in limited action in his first year with the organization, ISM looks to become more of a regular contributor in 2024.
Height: 6'1" Weight: 185 lbs
Age: 24
College: Iowa
2023 in Review:
Smith-Marsette's role in the Panther's offense was essentially non-existent until the final month or so of the season. He primarily served as the team's punt returner and averaged the second-most yardage of those who had 30+ returns. As a receiver, the Panthers didn't utilize him in typical fashion. They would find creative ways to get him the ball in space, mainly underneath. He was viewed as somewhat of a gadget receiver.
2024 Outlook:
While the Panthers are hoping to get something out Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr., Ihmir Smith-Marsette could be the one that emerges beyond the first string of receivers. He's fast, elusive, and can rack up yards after the catch. We should see an expanded route tree for him in this offense along with a slightly expanded role. I don't believe he'll be a top three option for Bryce Young, but he can certainly be a complimentary piece to Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, and Diontae Johnson.
Career Stats:
Catches
Yards
TDs
Catch %
Kick Ret
KR Yards
KR TDs
Punt Ret
PR Yards
PR TDs
2021 (MIN)
5
116
2
83.3%
4
83
0
0
0
2022 (CHI, KC)
1
15
0
25%
1
17
0
0
0
2023 (CAR)
8
51
0
80%
0
0
0
37
322