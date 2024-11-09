Panthers roster moves going into Week 10 give badly-needed boost to edge rush
The Carolina Panthers have announced a few roster moves heading into tomorrow's international matchup with the New York Giants in Munich, Germany.
The biggest news is that the team is finally getting outside linebacker DJ Wonnum into the lineup. Wonnum signed a two-year deal with Carolina this past offseason, but he started the year on the PUP list after suffering a torn quad, followed by a series of scary complications after surgery, including an infection and blood clots. Wonnum has been activated from the PUP list after being listed as questionable on the team's injury report.
Wonnum is the best edge rusher on the roster after Jadeveon Clowney, potentially giving Carolina a boost where it needs it most. The Panthers are tied for 31st in sacks going into this week with 10. Wonnum has totaled eight sacks in two different seasons and 23 all together in 62 games.
The Panthers have also activated safety Jordan Fuller from injured reserve, where he's been since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 3 win in Las Vegas over the Raiders. Fuller spent the previous four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams after getting taken in the sixth round out of Ohio State.
Carolina also gave two standard elevations to practice squad players. The same as last week, it's wide receiver Deven Thompkins and cornerback Caleb Farley getting called up to the active roster for tomorrow's game. Fans should probably keep their expectations reasonable for these two. Last week Thompkins earned the team's lowest PFF grade on offense, and Farley tied for the lowest on defense.
