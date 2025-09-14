Panthers at Cardinals: 5 things to know about Week 2 matchup
Dave Canales’s career as head coach of the Carolina Panthers got off to a rocky start a year ago. The former offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inherited a 2-15 team, and his new club got off to a 1-7 start under his guidance. The Panthers rallied behind young quarterback Bryce Young, and won four of their final nine games. None of that late-season momentum was evident in last Sunday’s disappointing 26-10 loss at Jacksonville. Now Canales's squad clashes with a very familiar foe.
The Arizona Cardinals were one of the most improved teams in the league in 2024. The team finished 4-13 and in the NFC West basement in both 2022 and 2023. Jonathan Gannon led the team to a surprising 8-9 finish this past season. Kyler Murray and company got off to a good start last week with a 20-13 victory at New Orleans. Gannon’s club is now 9-9 in its last 18 games, quite a turnaround for an Arizona team that combined for an 8-26 mark from 2022-23.
History
It’s not a storied rivalry, but it’s worth noting that these franchises have actually met in the playoffs three times—including the 2015 NFC Championship Game as the Panthers rolled to a 49-15 win on their way to Super Bowl 50. And it’s the Panthers that own a 15-6 overall lead in the series standings. Including the postseason, Carolina has prevailed in seven of the last eight meetings between these teams dating back to 2014. That includes a thrilling 36-30 overtime in Charlotte this past season in Week 16 thanks to a Chuba Hubbard touchdown run in the extra session.
What’s in a Number(s)?
Panthers: Dating back to 2023, the Panthers are a horrific 2-16 in 18 road contests—including last Sunday’s loss at Jacksonville. They failed to win away from home in nine attempts in 2023. A year ago, they knocked off the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 3, and closed out 2024 with a 44-38 overtime triumph at Atlanta. For what it’s worth, the Panthers’ last appearance in Arizona resulted in a 34-10 win in 2021.
Cardinals: In 2024, the Cardinals finished below .500 for the third consecutive season (after reaching the playoffs with an 11-6 record in 2021). What was interesting is that Gannon’s team finished a division-best 6-3 at home, and also owned the NFC West’s top scoring differential (plus-21). The Cards totaled 240 points in their nine home games (26.7 average), reaching the 30-point mark in four of those contests.
Keep an Eye On…
Panthers: So much for a pass rush that was supposedly rejuvenated this offseason via free agency and the draft. The Panthers added four-year pro Patrick Jones II (Vikings), and selected edge-rushers Nic Scourton (Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (Mississippi) in the second and third round, respectively, in April. Carolina failed to come up with a sack vs. the Jaguars, but Scourton bears watching on Sunday.
Cardinals: Led by James Conner, only six teams in the NFL averaged more yards per game on the ground (144.2) than the Cardinals in 2024. Last Sunday at the Superdome, second-year pro Trey Benson led the team with 69 rushing yards on eight carries, while Conner logged a team-high 12 attempts (39 yards). The latter figures to be the key against a Panthers’ defense that allowed exactly 200 yards rushing last week.
