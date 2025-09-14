All Panthers

Panthers at Cardinals: 5 things to know about Week 2 matchup

Dave Canales’s suppoedly-improved Panthers fell to the Jaguars last Sunday. Carolina is looking to avoid another 0-2 start as they take on the Cards in Arizona.

Russell Baxter

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) tried to sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) tried to sack Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Dave Canales’s career as head coach of the Carolina Panthers got off to a rocky start a year ago. The former offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inherited a 2-15 team, and his new club got off to a 1-7 start under his guidance. The Panthers rallied behind young quarterback Bryce Young, and won four of their final nine games. None of that late-season momentum was evident in last Sunday’s disappointing 26-10 loss at Jacksonville. Now Canales's squad clashes with a very familiar foe.

The Arizona Cardinals were one of the most improved teams in the league in 2024. The team finished 4-13 and in the NFC West basement in both 2022 and 2023. Jonathan Gannon led the team to a surprising 8-9 finish this past season. Kyler Murray and company got off to a good start last week with a 20-13 victory at New Orleans. Gannon’s club is now 9-9 in its last 18 games, quite a turnaround for an Arizona team that combined for an 8-26 mark from 2022-23.

History

It’s not a storied rivalry, but it’s worth noting that these franchises have actually met in the playoffs three times—including the 2015 NFC Championship Game as the Panthers rolled to a 49-15 win on their way to Super Bowl 50. And it’s the Panthers that own a 15-6 overall lead in the series standings. Including the postseason, Carolina has prevailed in seven of the last eight meetings between these teams dating back to 2014. That includes a thrilling 36-30 overtime in Charlotte this past season in Week 16 thanks to a Chuba Hubbard touchdown run in the extra session.

Chuba Hubbard OT
Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores in overtime to win the gqme at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

What’s in a Number(s)?

Panthers: Dating back to 2023, the Panthers are a horrific 2-16 in 18 road contests—including last Sunday’s loss at Jacksonville. They failed to win away from home in nine attempts in 2023. A year ago, they knocked off the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 3, and closed out 2024 with a 44-38 overtime triumph at Atlanta. For what it’s worth, the Panthers’ last appearance in Arizona resulted in a 34-10 win in 2021.

Cardinals: In 2024, the Cardinals finished below .500 for the third consecutive season (after reaching the playoffs with an 11-6 record in 2021). What was interesting is that Gannon’s team finished a division-best 6-3 at home, and also owned the NFC West’s top scoring differential (plus-21). The Cards totaled 240 points in their nine home games (26.7 average), reaching the 30-point mark in four of those contests.

Keep an Eye On…

Panthers: So much for a pass rush that was supposedly rejuvenated this offseason via free agency and the draft. The Panthers added four-year pro Patrick Jones II (Vikings), and selected edge-rushers Nic Scourton (Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (Mississippi) in the second and third round, respectively, in April. Carolina failed to come up with a sack vs. the Jaguars, but Scourton bears watching on Sunday.

Cardinals: Led by James Conner, only six teams in the NFL averaged more yards per game on the ground (144.2) than the Cardinals in 2024. Last Sunday at the Superdome, second-year pro Trey Benson led the team with 69 rushing yards on eight carries, while Conner logged a team-high 12 attempts (39 yards). The latter figures to be the key against a Panthers’ defense that allowed exactly 200 yards rushing last week.

  - Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

ESPN analyst breaks down what went wrong with Bryce Young Week 1

Panthers vs. Cardinals: Experts share predictions for Week 2 matchup

PFF dunks on Xavier Legette, doubts first-round value for Panthers

Hunter Renfrow, 2 other vets join Panthers’ injury report for Week 2

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.