Bryce Young taking another step forward against the Buccaneers in first half
Another game, another stride forward for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. His team came into today's matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as underdogs by about a touchown. However, about halfway through the second quarter the Panthers have taken the lead against the Bucs, courtesy of a 10-yard scramble for a touchdown on 3rd and five.
Bryce Young scramble TD
Young also made good use of his legs in last week's narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, totaling 20 yards on three scrambles. This is perhaps the most obvious evidence of Young's growing confidence - you can't run on an NFL defense without it - especially at Bryce Young's size.
This wasn't the only highlight-reel worthy play that Young made in the first half either. Earlier on, Young flashed some more of that number one overall pick arm talent. Watch Young escape a sack and then deliver a 38-yard strike to Tommy Tremble on the run.
Bryce Young 38-yard dime
All together Young has a line of 8/15 throwing for 110 yards, no touchdowns, no picks and a 77.1 passer rating. The rushing score is obviously going to give a big boost to his QBR.
The Panthers lead 10-7 with about four minutes to go in the first half.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI
