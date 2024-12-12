Panthers-Cowboys broadcast on Fox will have big audience, special announcer team
It doesn't matter how bad or how ugly the Dallas Cowboys may be any given year, they're always going to draw an audience. This weekend the Carolina Panthers will benefit from that dynamic, as they'll be getting a far bigger crowd to watch than they normally do when they host the 'Boys at Bank of America Stadium.
Just check out the TV broadcast map for the coverage of the game on Sunday afternoon. Fans living in the blue areas will get the game on their local Fox station.
Panthers-Cowboys TV map
Not only are they drawing an almost nationwide audience, the game will have a special broadcast team. Originally, Fox had the duo of Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma scheduled to call this one. However, last night we learned that instead Fox is going with Greg Olsen and Joe Davis, which is the NFL broadcast equivalent of going from having dinner plans with your in-laws to having dinner plans with Tom Holland and Zendaya.
For an encore, the Panthers are actually favored to win this matchup by the oddsmakers for the first time in their last 33 regular season games. No pressure.
