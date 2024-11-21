All Panthers

How Panthers DC Ejiro Evero plans to make life difficult on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Ejiro Evero has a plan for the Panthers to try and rattle Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Zach Roberts

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers have the unenviable task of trying to take down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this week. Mahomes and company suffered their first loss since December of 2023 last week, so they may be extra motivated to remind fans how good they can be.

Unfortunately, this is a mismatch in a lot of different ways. The Chiefs offense, which hasn't been as strong this year, faces a porous Panthers defense that is giving up the most points per game in the league. Despite that, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has a plan.

He revealed on Thursday that the Panthers defense has to "dirty" the pocket if they're to slow Mahomes down. Letting Mahomes have a clean pocket is a recipe for disaster with the Panthers secondary. The coordinator also said that he has to give the Chiefs multiple looks to keep them guessing.

The Panthers defense has had two consecutive quality outings, but against less-than-fearsome offenses. The New Orleans Saints were without their top three wide receivers and the New York Giants started Daniel Jones.

The Chiefs defense will make life difficult on Carolina's offense, potentially creating advantageous situations that the Panthers defense will have to counter. Evero's work is cut out for him, but it has been all year with the roster he was given and the injuries he's withstood.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

NFL experts predict total dominance by Chiefs over the Panthers

Adam Thielen on what he saw from Bryce Young in return to lineup

5 NFL draft prospects Panthers fans should watch this weekend

Why Steve Smith is overdue to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.