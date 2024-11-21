How Panthers DC Ejiro Evero plans to make life difficult on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
The Carolina Panthers have the unenviable task of trying to take down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this week. Mahomes and company suffered their first loss since December of 2023 last week, so they may be extra motivated to remind fans how good they can be.
Unfortunately, this is a mismatch in a lot of different ways. The Chiefs offense, which hasn't been as strong this year, faces a porous Panthers defense that is giving up the most points per game in the league. Despite that, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has a plan.
He revealed on Thursday that the Panthers defense has to "dirty" the pocket if they're to slow Mahomes down. Letting Mahomes have a clean pocket is a recipe for disaster with the Panthers secondary. The coordinator also said that he has to give the Chiefs multiple looks to keep them guessing.
The Panthers defense has had two consecutive quality outings, but against less-than-fearsome offenses. The New Orleans Saints were without their top three wide receivers and the New York Giants started Daniel Jones.
The Chiefs defense will make life difficult on Carolina's offense, potentially creating advantageous situations that the Panthers defense will have to counter. Evero's work is cut out for him, but it has been all year with the roster he was given and the injuries he's withstood.
