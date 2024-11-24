All Panthers

Panthers share photo of franchise legends at today's game, but someone's missing

Carolina's social media team shares a fun photo filled with lots of team legends, but fans noticed who was excluded.

Tim Weaver

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: The team captains of the Carolina Panthers meet the Atlanta Falcons prior to the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: The team captains of the Carolina Panthers meet the Atlanta Falcons prior to the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. / (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers are truly going all out for today's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, winners of three of the last five Super Bowls. In addition to rolling out a special thowback logo at midfield, 90s fonts in the end zones and all-black uniforms, the team invited a ton of franchise legends to the game.

Here's what the Panthers' social media team shared a few minutes ago. You'll notice several Carolina all-time greats, including Julius Peppers, Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart.

Panthers share incomplete legends photo

It's a nice photo and no doubt brings back a lot of fond memories for fans. However, as some of them have pointed out in the replys, there's someone missing from the group photo, in the form of a 6-foot-5, 245 pound shaped hole.

We're talking of course about Carolina's famous former first-round NFL draft pick, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. KB scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers and was never remotely a problem in the locker room. It's a crying shame that a franchise great like Benjamin was left out of this. Another black eye for David Tepper's tenure.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Cam Newton makes an interesting pick for 2024 NFL MVP winner

Panthers tabbed as potential landing spot for failed $160 million QB

Panthers predicted to make controversial QB splash in free agency

Panthers have best odds of any NFL team to sign QB Daniel Jones

Published |Modified
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER