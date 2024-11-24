Panthers share photo of franchise legends at today's game, but someone's missing
The Carolina Panthers are truly going all out for today's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, winners of three of the last five Super Bowls. In addition to rolling out a special thowback logo at midfield, 90s fonts in the end zones and all-black uniforms, the team invited a ton of franchise legends to the game.
Here's what the Panthers' social media team shared a few minutes ago. You'll notice several Carolina all-time greats, including Julius Peppers, Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart.
Panthers share incomplete legends photo
It's a nice photo and no doubt brings back a lot of fond memories for fans. However, as some of them have pointed out in the replys, there's someone missing from the group photo, in the form of a 6-foot-5, 245 pound shaped hole.
We're talking of course about Carolina's famous former first-round NFL draft pick, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin. KB scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers and was never remotely a problem in the locker room. It's a crying shame that a franchise great like Benjamin was left out of this. Another black eye for David Tepper's tenure.
