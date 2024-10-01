Panthers offensive line allowed the lowest pressure rate in the NFL last week
It's not difficult to see where the 2024 Carolina Panthers are strongest. While their excellent work was squandered by Bryce Young the first two games of the season, the offensive line has been performing at a high level all year so far. Coming into the season, this was the most-expensive offensive line unit in the NFL, and at least thus far the team is getting their money's worth.
From left to right Ickey Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt and Taylor Moton all deserve a tip of the cap, especially for the work they put in this past week, even though Lewis was out with an elbow injury. According to the 33rd Team, Carolina allowed a league-low 14.3% pressure rate in Week 4.
Panthers offensive line balling
The best of them has been right guard Robert Hunt, whose 73.9 overall grade from PFF is the highest for any Panthers lineman. Ekwonu (69.4), Lewis (69.0), Moton (67.4) and Corbett (67.3) are not far behind, though.
