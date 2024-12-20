Panthers predicted to pick 'speedy playmaker' from Oregon in 2025 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers have a lot of roster needs going into the 2025 offseason, but it's not difficult to sus out which ones should be at the top of the team's list. The team needs help at all three levels of their defense, but especially up front where they've been dominated all season in the absence of interior superstar Derrick Brown. The Panthers also badly need to give Bryce Young more capable pass-catching weapons, whether it's better wide receivers or perhaps another tight end.
In a new 2025 mock draft from Ian Valentino at A to Z Sports, Carolina hits both big needs with their firsr two picks. In Round 1 they take Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at number five overall, then in Round 2 (52nd overall) they pick Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart.
A to Z Sports on Panthers-Evan Stewart pick
"2024 hasn't brought the breakout season we had hoped for Evan Stewart, but his skill set is still valuable. A speedy playmaker who has unusual hand strength and finishing ability for a 170-pounder, Stewart is fast and efficient throughout his routes. Pairing him with Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker is a solid core. The best part is Stewart works with any type of quarterback and fellow receivers. Even if the Panthers add Tee Higgins or another high-end playmaker, Stewart can make the most of a slot-based or vertical distraction role."
Stewart (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) has posted 48 catches, 613 yards and five touchdowns this season after transferring from Texas A&M. Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker are both excellent options in the slot, but the Panthers could definitely use a receiver who can threaten a defense vertically on the outside, and Stewart fits the bill nicely.
The scouting report on Stewart mentions his 4.33 speed and acceleration, as well as savvy route running and YAC ability. On the downside, his lack of size can affect his routes and ability to make contested catches.
