Panthers rookie receiver Xavier Legette reveals what he will NOT eat
The Carolina Panthers' rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette has made a name for himself based off his unusual holiday foods. When asked about some more traditional foods, the former South Carolina wideout had an interesting response.
Legette said in an interview that bell peppers and onions were too exotic for him and that he would not eat dishes that had peppers and onions in them. As for his one of his favorite meals, he said that "the coon is regular for me."
Legette also revealed that he brought some leftover racoon with him to the locker room, but that it was just for him. When asked about what he had for Christmas, Legette said that they ate coon.
