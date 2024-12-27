All Panthers

Panthers rookie receiver Xavier Legette reveals what he will NOT eat

The rookie wide receiver is known for his unique taste in food, but there are some things that are too much for him.

Dorothy Howard

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 01: Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 01: Xavier Legette #17 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. / (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers' rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette has made a name for himself based off his unusual holiday foods. When asked about some more traditional foods, the former South Carolina wideout had an interesting response.

Legette said in an interview that bell peppers and onions were too exotic for him and that he would not eat dishes that had peppers and onions in them. As for his one of his favorite meals, he said that "the coon is regular for me."

Legette also revealed that he brought some leftover racoon with him to the locker room, but that it was just for him. When asked about what he had for Christmas, Legette said that they ate coon.

