Panthers rookie Xavier Legette explains his approach to facing Trent McDuffie
Their offensive line is an exception, but otherwise the Carolina Panthers are going to have a tough time identifying matchups where they have an advantage against the Kansas City Chiefs. That will be true regardless of who has the ball. However, the Chiefs are particularly tough on the back end of their defense, where they have multiple lockdown stars.
One of them is cornerback Trent McDuffie, a third-year corner out of Washington who's been one of the league's best coverage defenders ever since he arrived on the scene. Here's what Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette had to say about lining up across from McDuffie on Sunday.
Xavier Legette on Trent McDuffie
So far this season McDuffie has only allowed a 58.8% completion rate and an 87.7 passer rating in coverage. Meanwhile, Legette has caught 29 of 45 targets (64.4%), totaling 284 yards and four touchdowns.
