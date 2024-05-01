Projecting the Panthers Defensive Depth Chart Following the Draft
While the main goal heading into the draft was to add weapons for second-year quarterback Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers made sure to give defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero some pieces to work with as well. With the draft now behind us, we've unleashed an updated depth chart projection.
Here's a position-by-position projection of what the Panthers' defense could look like in 2024.
DE A’Shawn Robinson, LaBryan Ray, Jaden Crumedy
NT Shy Tuttle, Nick Thurman
DE Derrick Brown, Raequan Williams
I know the Panthers like the potential of Ray, Thurman, and Williams, but I really believe they need to address the depth along the defensive line. In my opinion, it’s a pretty big drop off from the first unit. I understand they won’t be signing big-time names at this point, but they can get creative with waiver pickups in the fall and veterans who remain team-less through training camp.
OLB Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Johnson, Eku Leota
ILB Shaq Thompson, Trevin Wallace, Chandler Wooten, Michael Barrett
ILB Josey Jewell, Claudin Cherelus, Tae Davis
OLB D.J. Wonnum, K’Lavon Chaisson, Amaré Barno, Luiji Vilain
Despite losing the two most talented pieces of the linebacking room - Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu - the second level of the defense is in a much better place than it was a year ago from top to bottom. Josey Jewell will be a bigger addition to this defense than most think, and Trevin Wallace has star potential. Clowney can hold down one of the edges for the next year or so, but it’s a spot they’ll need to address for the long haul sooner than later.
CB Jaycee Horn, DiCaprio Bootle
SS Xavier Woods, Sam Franklin Jr.
FS Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Alex Cook
CB Dane Jackson, D’Shawn Jamison
NB: Troy Hill, Chau Smith-Wade
The Panthers have some serious issues in the secondary as far as depth is concerned. And at corner specifically, they should pursue another starting option to pair with Jaycee Horn. Stephon Gilmore is in the mix and although he’d start over Jackson, he’d be a one-year band-aid. Maybe signing Gilmore to a one-year deal and addressing this spot as a top priority in 2025 isn’t a bad idea.
At safety, Carolina has four players they feel comfortable with - Woods, Fuller, Scott, Franklin. Unless there’s an injury there, I don’t expect them to make any additions to the room.